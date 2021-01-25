Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:57 IST
Par panels should meet more often, Jayant Sinha

The Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, Jayant Sinha, on Monday said that parliamentary committees should meet more often, and there should be some flexibility for parliamentary committees to be able do meetings in camera and off camera.

Participating virtually in an event organised by Ananta Aspen Centre, Sinha said that India needs much more investments from the private sector.

''Parliamentary committees should meet more often... I do believe that there should be some flexibility for (parliamentary) committees to be able to do it (meetings) in camera and off camera as well and be able to draw public attention to some of the discussions that can happen,'' he said.

Sinha pointed out that committee meetings in the US are not just televised on C-SPAN, they are also televised in major networks as well.

C-SPAN is an American cable and satellite television network that was created in 1979 by the cable television industry as a nonprofit public service. It televises many proceedings of the United States federal government, as well as other public affairs programming.

