Gehlot urges farmers to maintain peace

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday appealed to the protesting farmers to maintain peace and not resort to violence. He said there was no place for violence in a democracy.

“The farmers' movement has been peaceful till now. I appeal to the farmers to maintain peace and not to commit violence. Violence has no place in democracy,” Gehlot tweeted. He said resorting to violence will lead to the success of the forces that are trying to make the farmers' movement unsuccessful. Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in Delhi and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of national capital, with hundreds of them deviating from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas shelling. The Delhi Police had given permission to the farmers protesting the Centre's three new farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes.

