Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' tractor parade was not only of tractors

Horses, e-rickshaws, autorickshaws, cycles, motorcycles, cars, buses, trucks and even excavators The grand tractor parade, a show of strength by farmers on Republic Day, exhibited a battery of vehicles and modes of transport.Nihal Singh, who travelled in an autorickshaw with his friends from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, said they had hired the vehicle for a day.We came to Singhu on foot on Monday morning and wanted to cover the entire parade route walking, but we were a little tired.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 21:31 IST
Farmers' tractor parade was not only of tractors
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Horses, e-rickshaws, autorickshaws, cycles, motorcycles, cars, buses, trucks and even excavators: The grand tractor parade, a show of strength by farmers on Republic Day, exhibited a battery of vehicles and modes of transport.

Nihal Singh, who travelled in an autorickshaw with his friends from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, said they had hired the vehicle for a day.

''We came to Singhu on foot on Monday morning and wanted to cover the entire parade route walking, but we were a little tired. So, we hired an autorickshaw,'' the 36-year-old said.

The group of four people paid Rs 2,500 to the driver and shared their food with him.

Sukhdev Singh and Dhaminder Singh, two brothers from Faridkot, had come to the Singhu border a week ago, leaving their parents alone at home.

''Father wanted that we do not miss out on it. A true Sikh never backs off when duty calls,'' Dharminder said. On Tuesday, the two drove an e-rickshaw in the tractor parade.

''The e-rickshaw belongs to the NGO we have been working with. It's a free service to provide relief to people who may get tired of walking,'' Sukhdev Singh, 23, said.

At the steering wheel of a JCB machine, Surjit Sandhu flashed a victory sign as locals waved at him.

''I brought it to remove the barricades. We won't stop here,'' the farmer from Rajpura shouted as the music blaring from speakers dimmed his voice.

A group of Nihang Sikh warriors traversed the parade route riding their horses.

''The horse is our tractor,'' one of them said, as the animal galloped ahead of the vehicles.

A bunch of youngsters rode their Royal Enfield parallel to each other, in perfect sync, with the Tricolour strapped to their pillion.

Hundreds of others covered the route of the 63-kilometre-long parade that originated from Singhu on their motorcycles, singing patriotic songs and shouting slogans.

A private bus and a truck, too, were seen carrying farmers holding flags of their organisation, the Tricolour and shouting slogans against the government. PTI GVSHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK will see 'quite a lot more' COVID deaths - England's Chief Medical Officer

Britain will see more deaths from coronavirus before a vaccination programme takes effect, Englands chief medical officer Chris Whitty said on Tuesday after the countrys death toll exceeded 100,000.Unfortunately were going to see quite a lo...

Amid outrage over flag incident, actor Deep Sidhu says did not remove tricolour, it was only a 'symbolic protest'

Amid a massive outrage over protesters hoisting a religious flag at the Red Fort during the tractor rally on Republic Day, actor Deep Sidhu, who was present during the incident, sought to defend their action, saying they did not remove the ...

Airline outlook dims again as new travel curbs threaten summer

Recovery prospects for Europes coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU. UK...

'Extremists' in garb of food providers, 'insurrection' against govt: BJP leaders

As a tractor parade by farmers protesting against three contentious farm laws turned violent, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said those who were seen as annadata food providers for so many days have turned out to be extremists.On Twitter, Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021