Left Menu
Development News Edition

Instead of black flags, villagers hoist tricolour in Maoist-hit area in Dantewada

Residents of Pahunhar village in a Maoist-affected area across the Indravati river had earlier put up black flags on Republic Day, but this year they hoisted the tricolor.

ANI | Dantewada (Chhatisgarh) | Updated: 27-01-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 09:01 IST
Instead of black flags, villagers hoist tricolour in Maoist-hit area in Dantewada
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Residents of Pahunhar village in a Maoist-affected area across the Indravati river had earlier put up black flags on Republic Day, but this year they hoisted the tricolor. The entire area across the Indravati river is the hotbed of Maoism. The people living in this part of Dantewada have been deprived of the fruits of government's schemes and the village sarpanch lost his life when he took initiatives for development.

Speaking to ANI, Abhishek Pallav, Superintendent of Police (SP), Dantewada, said, "Maoists have always hoisted black flags in presence of the villagers on Republic Day and Independence Day in this village. But not this year." In an encouraging gesture, the administration decided to let the national flag be hoisted by the late Sarpanch's son, Kesav Kashyap. The village echoed with patriotic songs and the SP distributed study materials to children and essential items to the villagers.

The people of Dantewada district have always been seen taking out rallies in protest against police camps, road and bridge construction under pressure from Maoist outfits. This year, the villagers took out a 2-3 km-long rally holding national flags in their hands. This was the first time a rally like this has been held in the Naxal belt. Pallav said, "This is the changing face of Dantewada. A bridge is being constructed joining this village to the urban, more developed areas. The people are jubilant about these changes." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Manipal Hospitals recognizes the true champion this Republic Day

- Pooja Bajaj, an accident survivor, proficient motorcyclist, and woman of strong resolve hoists the Indian flag at Manipal HospitalsBENGALURU, India, Jan. 26, 2021 PRNewswire -- Surgery does not stop the strong willed in pursuing their pas...

US to purchase additional 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses: Biden

President Joe Biden has announced that the US will purchase an additional 200 million doses of the two coronavirus vaccines, an increase in the available supply by 50 per cent, which will fully vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of ...

Dry ice, containers and overworked doctors: Olympic hurdles for Japan's vaccine roll-out

Japans vaccination roll-out faces logistical hurdles that could further delay the slow-moving campaign, experts and officials say, complicating plans to deliver wide-scale coronavirus inoculations in time for the Olympics. Already the last ...

Cricket Australia confirms Indian players were subjected to racial abuse in third Test

Cricket Australia on Wednesday confirmed that the members of the Indian cricket team were subjected to racial abuse during the third Test at Sydney. The Indian team had lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the SCG racially abused...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021