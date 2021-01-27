Left Menu
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said that India has become a centre of attraction for international tourists and efforts are underway to connect the whole country through tourism and culture.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 09:16 IST
We are working to connect whole country through tourism, culture, says LS Speaker
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the inauguration of Bharat Parv 2021. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said that India has become a centre of attraction for international tourists and efforts are underway to connect the whole country through tourism and culture. After inaugurating the 'Bharat Parv 2021', Birla said "There is no state or district in our country that doesn't have a distinct speciality of its own. Because of this uniqueness, India has become a center of attraction for international tourists too. We are working to connect the whole country through tourism and culture."

The Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with other central Ministries is organising this year a virtual 'Bharat Parv' event from 26 to 31 January, 2021 showcasing the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. "Through the 'Bharat Parv' programme, the Ministry has taken the commendable task of bringing together India's tourism, spiritual and other activities on a single platform," he added.

Observing that the COVID-19 pandemic has posed the greatest challenge for the tourism sector, he said that despite the odds, the tourism sector has worked to turn this challenge into an opportunity. He further said that every state has strived towards developing its wellness, yoga and spirituality- related destinations in the tourism sector.

Minister of State (Independent charge) for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel was also present on this occasion. Addressing the gathering, he said that tourism was the most affected industry during the COVID-19 pandemic but a positive attitude and effective planning of the government is helping this industry to rebound in a magnificent way. (ANI)

© Copyright 2021