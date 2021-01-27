Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category

The citizens of Delhi woke up to a foggy morning with reduced visibility as the air quality continued to remain in 'very poor' category on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 09:16 IST
Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category
Visual of fog at Red fort (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The citizens of Delhi woke up to a foggy morning with reduced visibility as the air quality continued to remain in 'very poor' category on Wednesday. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi on Wednesday stands at 339.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. Moderate local wind speed with low stubble burning is likely one of the few reasons for the poor air quality in the national capital, stated SAFAR.

"Surface winds west south-westerly and moderate. A marginal increase in ventilation index is forecasted. AQI is likely to marginally improve within the very poor on January 27. The AQI is likely to stay in the very poor category for January 28-29," the report added. Along with this, shivering cold and fog was observed in many parts of Delhi NCR.

"The minimum temperature in Delhi dipped down to 3 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to touch 21 degree Celsius," the Regional Meteorological Department of Delhi stated in its daily report. Areas near Safdarjung, Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degree Celsius today morning and areas near Palam recorded a minimum of 5 degree Celsius.

Amid shivering cold, heavy security forces were deployed near Red Fort and Singhu border to prevent any unlawful activities amid the ongoing farmer protests. In addition, the Meteorological Department stated, "Mainly Clear Sky. Shallow to moderate fog is observed in the morning. Cold wave conditions at a few places."

In a tweet, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on January 25 had informed, "Cold Wave to Severe Cold Wave conditions very likely in some pockets over Punjab Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Rajasthan during next 4-5 days." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Dry ice, containers and overworked doctors: Olympic hurdles for Japan's vaccine roll-out

Japans vaccination roll-out faces logistical hurdles that could further delay the slow-moving campaign, experts and officials say, complicating plans to deliver wide-scale coronavirus inoculations in time for the Olympics. Already the last ...

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Mexico reports 17,165 new coronavirus cases, 1,743 more deaths

Mexicos health ministry on Tuesday reported 17,165 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 1,743 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,788,905 cases and 152,016 deaths.The government says the real number of ...

Australia records 10th day of no local COVID-19 cases

Australia recorded a 10th straight day of no new local COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, allowing its most populous state of New South Wales NSW to relax coronavirus restrictions after controlling a fast-spreading cluster.NSW has recorded no loc...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, Microsoft's brisk earnings boost tech sector

Asian equities slipped on Wednesday as investors looked to the Federal Reserves guidance on its monetary policy while futures for U.S. tech shares jumped after strong earnings from Microsoft. MSCIs gauge of Asian ex-Japan shares slipped 0.3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021