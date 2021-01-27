Police commended for ensuring calm in Durban amid threats of protests

Left Menu

Police successfully dismantled the group, as this is in violation of the Disaster Management Act and the COVID-19 level 3 regulations.

27-01-2021
Mshengu commended the police for containing the situation, ensuring a successful implementation of the security plan to stabilise the province of KwaZulu-Natal. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has commended the joint law enforcement operations for ensuring calm and stability in the Durban city centre amid threats of illegal protests.

According to a report, police were in the early hours of Tuesday morning alerted about a group of approximately 30 people, who were gathering at King Dinuzulu Park and plotting to stage an illegal march to the Durban City Hall.

The acting MEC of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Kwazi Mshengu, said it is disturbing that a few incidents, targeting shops owned by foreign nationals, were reported in the Durban city centre.

"One suspect was arrested and is currently in police custody. Police are investigating if there is a correlation between a mob that was planning to cause anarchy in the Durban city centre, [and] the recent threats by truck drivers, who were also threatening to embark on an illegal protest," Mshengu said.

Mshengu commended the police for containing the situation, ensuring a successful implementation of the security plan to stabilise the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

"Police have intensified law enforcement operations to deal with various elements of criminality. Joint law enforcement deployments are still in place and police remain on high alert to prevent any anarchy or disruption in our province.

"At this point, we are satisfied with the successful implementation of the detailed and integrated security plan that has been developed," Mshengu said.

He warned those who are hell-bent on causing anarchy that the country is still on national lockdown alert level 3 and no gatherings are allowed.

"Those who continue to do so will meet our law enforcement agencies on the streets and they are ready to enforce the law to its maximum limit."

The acting MEC further condemned the targeting of shops owned by foreign nationals, warning that "such incidents which are tantamount to xenophobic attacks, which have no place in our society".

"Government has created platforms of engagement with all concerned groupings in our society and those must be utilised to find amicable and meaningful solutions to resolve challenges affecting our various sectors," Mshengu said.

He called on communities and crime-fighting structures to work with the police to proactively deal with threats of violence and build a safer KwaZulu-Natal.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

