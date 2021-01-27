Left Menu

SKM alleges antisocial elements tried to ‘torpedo' peaceful protests, slams govt, actor Deep Sidhu

Farmers body Samyukta Kisan Morcha Wednesday alleged antisocial elements like actor Deep Sidhu attempted to torpedo their peaceful agitation under a conspiracy, but asserted they wont allow the government and other forces inimical to the peaceful movement to break this struggle.The morcha, which represents 41 farmer unions, has called an emergency meeting later in the day to decide the future course of action.Referring to the violence during Tuesdays tractor rally, the union body slammed actor Deep Sidhu and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, alleging they attempted to torpedo the farmers agitation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha Wednesday alleged ''antisocial'' elements like actor Deep Sidhu attempted to ''torpedo'' their peaceful agitation under a conspiracy, but asserted they won't allow ''the government and other forces inimical to the peaceful movement to break this struggle''.

The morcha, which represents 41 farmer unions, has called an emergency meeting later in the day to decide the future course of action.

Referring to the violence during Tuesday's tractor rally, the union body slammed actor Deep Sidhu and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, alleging they attempted to torpedo the farmers' agitation. In a statement, the Morcha said, "The Union government has been severely shaken by this peasant agitation. Therefore, a dirty conspiracy was hatched with Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and others against the peaceful struggle of other farmer organisations, who had set up their own separate protest site after 15 days of beginning of this Farmers' agitation. They were not part of the organisations which jointly undertook the struggle.'' The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha is leading the protest against the three central farm laws at several border points of Delhi.

''When the farmer organisations declared a programme of Kisan Parade on 26 January, antisocial elements like Deep Sidhu and others, along with the said farmer organisation attempted to torpedo the farmers' agitation. ''Under this conspiracy, the said Kisan organisation and other persons announced that they would march on Ring Road and unfurl a flag on the Red Fort. As a corollary of conspiracy, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee started marching on the Ring Road, two hours before the scheduled march of the struggling organisations. It was a deep rooted conspiracy to knock down the peaceful and strong farmers' struggle,'' it said.

The farmers' union body appealed to the farmers to stay on the protest venues and continue their struggle peacefully. ''The farmers' organisations resolved to continue this agitation and harshly condemned the government and its administration, the said farmers' organisation and anti-social elements, who tried to damage the peaceful farmers struggle. ''We will not to allow the government and other forces inimical to the peaceful movement to break this struggle. Yesterday's events exposed and isolated the anti-farmer forces clearly. An emergency meeting of 32 organizations is called today to chalk out the future programme,'' he said.

Tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on Tuesday, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult – hoisting a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

From Rajpath to Red Fort, the day unfolded in scenes of contrasts. One that Indians have seen for seven decades and the other that seared itself into collective memory with its imagery of protesters demanding a repeal of the three farm laws storming the Mughal era monument, the centrepiece of India's Independence Day celebrations.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

