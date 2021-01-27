Left Menu

Biden pick to head Energy Dept faces Senate confirmation hearing

Granholm, 61, who is expected to be confirmed by the Senate in days after the hearing, wants to steer the department to help the United States compete with China on EVs and green technologies like advanced batteries and solar and wind power. "We need to be the leader, rather than passive bystanders, or otherwise we're going to allow other countries like China and others we're fighting to be able to corner this market," Granholm told ABC News last month.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:30 IST
Biden pick to head Energy Dept faces Senate confirmation hearing
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

President Joe Biden's nominee for energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm, is expected to face questions on the administration's push to compete with China on electric vehicles at her Senate confirmation hearing later on Wednesday.

While governor of auto-manufacturing Michigan from 2003 to 2011, Granholm led a charge to secure $1.35 billion in federal funding for companies to produce electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries in the state. Granholm, 61, who is expected to be confirmed by the Senate in days after the hearing, wants to steer the department to help the United States compete with China on EVs and green technologies like advanced batteries and solar and wind power.

"We need to be the leader, rather than passive bystanders, or otherwise we're going to allow other countries like China and others we're fighting to be able to corner this market," Granholm told ABC News last month. She would be the second female U.S. energy secretary after Hazel O'Leary served in the 1990s. Granholm has done few media appearances since being nominated by Biden, but said on Twitter this month she was doing a "deep dive" into the department and was awed by the work of its lab scientists.

Granholm is likely to be asked about the department's Loan Programs Office, or LPO, founded with stimulus funding in 2009 during the Obama administration. The office has loaned money and been paid back by successful businesses including Tesla Inc , but has been slammed by some Republicans for support of Solyndra, a failed solar company. The LPO has more than $40 billion available for loans and loan guarantees for advanced technologies that went unused by the Trump administration. Nearly $18 billion can go to direct loans for green cars, which could spark Biden's support for the industry, though the department would likely need Congress to approve more money to make sweeping changes.

Granholm will also likely be asked about other parts of the department's mission including overseeing the 17 national labs, the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile, and the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Energy secretaries traditionally promote the interests of the fossil fuels industry but with Biden's promise to make curbing climate change one of the pillars of his administration, Granholm may focus less on oil and gas than her predecessors Dan Brouillette and Rick Perry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Successive Technologies is Now an Umbraco Gold Partner

Successive Technologies, an India-based next-gen technology services company has been awarded Gold Partner status by Umbraco. This is the highest level of partnership level and allows Successive to access exclusive Umbraco resources and do ...

Vaccine dispute with AstraZeneca escalates as EU grapples with delays

The European Union is asking AstraZeneca to publish the vaccine supply contract it signed with the bloc, an EU official said on Wednesday, amid frustration about delivery delays.The EU has been slow to rollout vaccination programmes compare...

Andhra Pradesh reports 111 fresh COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 111 new COVID-19 cases, 97 discharges, and two deaths due to the disease in the last 24-hours, the state health department informed on Wednesday. According to the state health department, the total count of cases has...

Daimler India unveils new set of commercial vehicles& buses

German truck manufacturer Daimleron Wednesday unveiled eight new models, strengthening its position in the commercial vehicle segment, including in the transportation of coal.Daimler India Commercial Vehicles DICV rolled out six new trucks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021