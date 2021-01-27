Left Menu

Haryana govt to provide free books to Scheduled Castes students

Haryana Government will provide free books to the students belonging to Scheduled Castes who are studying in government colleges across the State.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:42 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

According to an official release, sharing more information in this regard, a spokesman of the Higher Education Department said that on behalf of the Director-General of the Department, Principals of all the Government Colleges have been directed that the data of students belonging to the Scheduled Castes who will be getting money for buying books for the year 2020-21 by the Directorate should be verified and updated on college ERP-portal by January 29, 2021.

In the data, verification of student's SC class certificate, Haryana resident certificate, Aadhaar number and passing certificate should be done. He said that if the data is found authenticated then the amount to purchase books will be transferred to the students' account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

