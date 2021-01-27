Odisha Police arrest 5 cyber miscreants

Odisha Police onWednesday arrested five cyber miscreants for allegedlywithdrawing money from the bank account of a senior citizen ofKalahandi district, an official said.

An official statement issued by police said GangadharSubudhi, a resident of Bhawanipatna town received a phone callfrom a person claiming to be calling from a mobile serviceprovider and informing Subudhi that he has won a smartphoneand Rs 20,000 as new year prize in a lucky draw.

Kalahandi SP Saravana Vivek said Subudhi was asked toshare his ID number on receipt of a message to receive theprize on January 11. He was also asked to download a softwareapplication on his mobile.

The victim shared the photograph of the debit card ofhis wife and followed all the instructions with the hope ofgetting the prize, he said.

This way the accused persons withdrew Rs 2,18,800 fromthe account of the wife of the complainant and Rs 45,591 fromthe account of the complainant.

On January 21, the five accused persons Avilash Singh(21), Parvej Ahamad (31), Wahid Khan (25), Saharuk Khan (19)and Juned Ahamad (39) all belonging to Bigehna village underBewar police station of Hamirpur district of UP were nabbed bythe police. They were brought on transit remand here onWednesday.

The police said that Rs 52,000 have been recoveredfrom the possession of the gang members.

