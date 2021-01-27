Andhra Pradesh reports 111 fresh COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 111 new COVID-19 cases, 97 discharges, and two deaths due to the disease in the last 24-hours, the state health department informed on Wednesday. According to the state health department, the total count of cases has gone up to 8,87,349, and the number of discharged patients to 8,78,828.

The death toll has gone up to 7,152 and 1,369 people are receiving treatment. The state has tested 1,29,75,961 samples till now and 33808 samples were tested on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)