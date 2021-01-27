Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh reports 111 fresh COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 111 new COVID-19 cases, 97 discharges, and two deaths due to the disease in the last 24-hours, the state health department informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:58 IST
Andhra Pradesh reports 111 fresh COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh reported 111 new COVID-19 cases, 97 discharges, and two deaths due to the disease in the last 24-hours, the state health department informed on Wednesday. According to the state health department, the total count of cases has gone up to 8,87,349, and the number of discharged patients to 8,78,828.

The death toll has gone up to 7,152 and 1,369 people are receiving treatment. The state has tested 1,29,75,961 samples till now and 33808 samples were tested on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks govts' response on PIL over Uber's mobile app

The Bombay High Court onWednesday sought the response from the Centre and theMaharashtra government to a PIL that raised concerns over thealleged lack of transparency in cab aggregator Ubers mobileapplication with regard to registration of ...

Pak unveils plan to administer COVID-19 vaccine across country

Pakistans top official body to deal with the coronavirus crisis on Wednesday announced a comprehensive plan to administer the COVID-19 vaccine across the country to curb the pandemic.The National Command and Control Centre NCOC has decided ...

Maharashtra minister visits schools as classes 5 to 8 resume

Maharashtra school educationminister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday visited some of theschools, where classes for standards 5 to 8 resumed after 10months, and interacted with students and teachers.Classes for students in standards 5 to 8 resum...

Google to stop using Apple tool to track iPhone users, avoiding new pop-up warning

Googles iPhone apps such as Maps and YouTube will stop using a tool from Apple Inc that allows them to personalize ads, avoiding a new Apple warning that informs users their browsing is being tracked.The announcement in a Wednesday blog pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021