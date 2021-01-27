Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:22 IST
Delhi reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, first time below 100 in nearly nine months
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi reported 96 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the first time the city saw less than 100 cases in almost nine months. The city had last recorded less than 100 new cases on April 30, 2020. It saw 76 new cases that day.

The drop in cases points to significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the city. According to Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of cases in the national capital has gone up to 6,34,325.

The national capital also reported 212 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 6,21,995. The death toll has gone up to 10,829 with nine more deaths. Delhi has 1,501 active cases.

The metropolis on Wednesday saw its highest recovery rate so far at 98.05 per cent while the active case rate stands at 0.23 per cent, the lowest till date. India's COVID-19 count has reached 1,06,89,527 which includes 1,76,498 active cases and 1,03,59,305 discharges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

