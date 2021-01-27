Left Menu

Czech parties agree China should not take part in nuclear tender

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Czech political parties have agreed that Chinese companies should not take part in a planned tender to build a new nuclear power station, but there has been no agreement on Russian participation, Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek told Reuters after a meeting of party leaders on Wednesday.

The government is finalising conditions for a tender to build a 1,200 megawatt unit at the existing Dukovany plant.

