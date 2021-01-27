Left Menu

Patnaik keeps all guessing on BJD s stand on farm legislations

The bills are, however, yet to comeup for discussion in the assembly.Patra said that BJD MPs will demand implementation ofthe recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee report forraising the minimum support price on all food grains.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:45 IST
Patnaik keeps all guessing on BJD s stand on farm legislations
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The ruling BJD is yet toclear its stand on the three controversial farm legislationsthough barely a day is left for the commencement of thecrucial budget session of Parliamen when the issue is likelyto dominate the proceedings.

The parliamentary session begins on January 29.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had presided overthe BJD Parliamentary Party meeting here on January 25 but theissue relating to the controversial farm laws was notdiscussed.

Patnaik, who is also the BJD president, had, however,asked the MPs to raise 13 points including the demand for 33per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and Assemblypolls, the party's Rajya Sabha MP and national spokespersonSasmit Patra told the media.

Quizzed by the media about the party's stand on thefarm laws, he said ''I do not have information on the same(farm laws).

The Biju Janata Dal, which has 12 members in Lok Sabhaand nine MPs in Rajya Sabha, had supported the Centres threefarm bills in Lok Sabha. The regional party had changed itsstand later in Rajya Sabha and had demanded that then farmbills be referred to the Select Committee for furtherdiscussion.

The state government had earlier issued an ordinanceand later introduced three Bills in the Assembly in line withthe central legislations. The bills are, however, yet to comeup for discussion in the assembly.

Patra said that BJD MPs will demand implementation ofthe recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee report forraising the minimum support price on all food grains. Theywill demand the doubling of the MSP for paddy, which is nowfixed at Rs 1868 per quintal.

The opposition BJP in Odisha has meanwhile made thealleged irregularities in the paddy procurement a major issuein the state. It has launched a major agitation in the westernregion of the state and accused the BJD government of notgiving proper MSP to farmers.

Senior BJD leader Amar Prasad Satpathy said the partyhas been fighting in the interest of the farmers and willcontinue to do so.

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Yellen, UK's Sunak discuss cooperation on pandemic, climate, taxes-U.S. Treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday spoke with British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, and discussed the need for cooperation on the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for a strong economic recovery, the Treasury said in a sta...

Amit Shah must be sacked for allowing Delhi violence: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the violence that shook the national capital on Republic Day due to the security lapse and intelligence failure and said he should be sacked immediately.The Congress als...

Former finance minister Gavrilita nominated as Moldovan premier

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Wednesday she was nominating former finance minister Natalia Gavrilita as prime minister but that the country could still head towards an early parliamentary election. Gavrilita, 43, was finance ministe...

UNICEF signs up Dubai's DP World to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines

The United Nations childrens agency UNICEF signed a partnership deal with DP World on Wednesday for the Dubai-based logistics firm to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines. State-owned DP World, known for its global port operations, will provid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021