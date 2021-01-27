Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-01-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 23:02 IST
DPR of brownfield expansion project of Nalco's CPP and Smelter at Angul is underway: Joshi

Union Mines Minister PralhadJoshi has said that preparation of the Detailed Project Report(DPR) of the 0.5 Mtpa brownfield expansion project of Nalcoscaptive power plant (CPP) and smelter at Angul in Odisha isunderway.

In a letter to Petroleum and Natural Gas MinisterDharmendra Pradhan, Joshi said there is no change in thebrownfield expansion of Nalcos Captive Power Plant andSmelter at Angul.

''These projects of Nalco are very much on priority andare covered under the capacity expansion projects. Preparationof DPR is underway and the company will do due diligence onfeasibility of these projects based on DPR,'' the letter whichwas released to the media on Wednesday said.

Nalco has proposed expansion of their AluminiumSmelter Plant at Angul for increasing its capacity from 0.46mtpa to 1 mtpa, which include the construction of 1,400 MWfeeder CPP. The cost of this project is estimated to be aroundRs 22,000 crore.

Joshi said the Ministry of Mines is taking all stepsfor implementation of the projects to achieve Prime Ministersvision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. These proposed expansionprojects will be beneficial in the progress of the country andstate, he said.

Earlier, Pradhan in a letter to Joshi on January 4,had urged the Union Mines minister to ensure that the Nalcosexpansion project is expedited.

Nalco's bauxite production capacity will increase from7.3 mtpa to 10.5 mtpa after operation of its Pottangi mines.

