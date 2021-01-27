Left Menu

At 20, Farhan Majeed becomes Kashmir's youngest qualified pilot

A 20-year-old youth from the Awantipora region of the Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district has obtained the license of a commercial pilot and is the youngest Kashmiri to have achieved this feat.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-01-2021 23:19 IST
Farhan Majeed, youngest Kashmiri qualified Pilot . Image Credit: ANI

A 20-year-old youth from the Awantipora region of the Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district has obtained the license of a commercial pilot and is the youngest Kashmiri to have achieved this feat. Farhan Majeed after passing his 12th class from Mantaqui Higher Secondary School Awantipora joined the flying academy Global Konnect Aviation Services Pvt Ltd in Uttrakhand to get trained as a commercial pilot.

"I received my license as a commercial pilot in November last year," Farhan said. While talking with ANI, Farhan said, "There is an airbase of the Indian Air Force and we can hear the sounds of helicopters and other planes all day. This motivated me to become a pilot."

"I am very proud of being the youngest pilot in Kashmir to holds Indian Commercial Pilot License. All the credit goes to my family and God," he said adding that hard work can make you achieve the things you want. "Everybody has the potential to do something, especially in young Kashmiri youth. All we need is to follow our goal," Farhan said.

His father Abdul Majeed said he is very proud of his son. "We never backed down and by becoming the youngest pilot of our valley, he has made all of us proud," Abdul said. (ANI)

