Uttarakhand CM abolishes development authorities in hilly districts

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday announced the abolition of all development authorities in the hilly districts of the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 28-01-2021 09:31 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

"The decision was taken after the complaints registered by the local residents," said a press note released by the Chief Minister's Office.

The officials of the development authorities present in the hilly districts were unnecessarily harassing the local residents and sealing off their properties, the release added. (ANI)

