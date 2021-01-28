Left Menu

Guar Seed futures decline on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Guar seed prices on Thursday went down by Rs 17 to Rs 3,908 per 10 quintal in futures trade.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for February delivery was trading at Rs 3,908 down by Rs 17, or 0.43 per cent per 10 quintal with an open interest of 46,485 lots.

For March delivery, the futures prices decreased Rs 23, or 0.58 per cent, to Rs 3,952 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 13,530 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

