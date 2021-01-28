Kiren Rijiju gives away awards to participants of Republic Day Parade 2021

Minister of State (MoS) for Youth Affairs & Sports (I/C) and MoS, Minority Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju gave away awards and prizes to participants of the Republic Day Parade 2021 in New Delhi on January 28, 2021. Uttar Pradesh was adjudged the best tableau among the 32 tableaux –17 from States & Union Territories (UTs), nine from various Ministries/Departments and Paramilitary Forces and six from Ministry of Defence, depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defensive prowess that rolled down the Rajpath on January 26, 2021. The tableau of Uttar Pradesh was based on the theme Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh.

The tableau of Tripura was adjudged the second best. The tableau of Tripura depicted promotion of eco-friendly tradition for achieving self-reliance (Atmanirbhar) in socio-economic parameters. The North-Eastern state is the home to 19 tribes and a rich resource of bamboo supporting 21 species of the world. The tableau showed the rich heritage of bamboo species and tribes displaying their traditional attire, wearing masks made of bamboo and cane products.

'Dev Bhoomi' - 'The Land of the Gods', the tableau of Uttarakhand was named third among the states and UTs. The front part of tableau showed the state animal Musk Deer. The state bird 'Monal' and the state flower 'Brahmakamal' were also shown which are found in the Kedarkhand as well as in the higher Himalayan regions. Middle of the tableau showed 'Nandi', the vehicle of Lord Shiva. The rear portion of the tableau showed temple of Lord Kedar which is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. Divya Shila was shown just behind the temple, the divine rock that stood in the way of the floods and saved the Kedarnath shrine during the deluge disaster of 2013.

Among the nine tableaux from various Ministries/Departments and Paramilitary Forces and six from Ministry of Defence, the Department of Biotechnology tableau won the top honour. The tableau depicted Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: COVID, the process of vaccine development through various processes. The Department of Biotechnology is focused on creating an ecosystem to foster innovative product development, with societal relevance. The development of indigenous vaccines, novel point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic formulations based on traditional knowledge to the establishment of research resources and offering services.

The tableau of Central Public Works Department (CPWD), with the theme 'Amar Jawan', bagged the special prize for paying tribute to the fallen heroes of the Armed Forces. The tableau, Amar Jawan', meant immortal lives of the soldiers astride Rajpath. The National War Memorial stood upright on the front of the tractor to honour the Indian Armed Forces. The side panels of the tableau reflected the enthusiasm of the soldiers. The tableau was crafted in fresh flowers in their natural colours creating an eye-pleasing experience.

Shri Kiren Rijiju gave the award of best cultural performance to the children of Mount Abu Public School and Vidya Bharti School Rohini, Delhi. These children displayed Atmanirbhar Bharat the Vision for a Self-Reliant India. From the historic Rajpath, 38 boys and 54 girls invoked entire India to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat of our dreams. With their mesmerizing dance moves, they celebrated economic growth, technological development, New Education Policy, Skill Development and Women Empowerment.

Delhi Tamil Education Association Senior Secondary Schools, New Delhi got the consolation prize among schoolchildren items. The children enacted a rich tradition of folk arts and crafts of Tamil Nadu displaying skills and dexterity handed down from generations. The folk dances are performed on the occasions of Temple festivals and community functions giving entertainment, mirth and merry to the villagers. The children in colourful attire mesmerised the audience with their performance.

Senior officials of Ministry of Defence and other ministries/departments and many artists and children who participated in the Republic Day Parade were present on the occasion. Shri Kiren Rijiju interacted with the participants and congratulated them for their performance in the parade.

(With Inputs from PIB)