Left Menu

UK's Johnson: lots of Brexit teething problems, but fishing will gain

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:40 IST
UK's Johnson: lots of Brexit teething problems, but fishing will gain
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there were lots of "teething problems" with the country's adjustment to life outside the European Union's single market but the fishing industry would gain over the medium to longer term.

"Of course there are there are teething problems in lots of areas and that's inevitable because this is a big change," Johnson said during a visit to Scotland on Thursday.

"But be in no doubt, over the medium term and much more over the long term, the changes are very, very beneficial for Scottish fishing," he said, adding that eventually Britain would be able to fish all the stocks in its territorial waters. (Reportring by Guy Faulconbridge Writing by William Schomberg)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tunisian presidential staff suffer symptoms after opening suspect letter

The office manager for Tunisias president suffered a headache and short-term vision loss after opening a suspect envelope on Monday, the presidency said on Thursday. The office manager was transferred to a military hospital. Another preside...

Japan to produce 90M doses of AstraZeneca shots

More than 90 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be produced in Japan by a Japanese pharmaceutical company through a licensing agreement.It will cover three quarters of the supply the British-Swedish pharmaceutical compan...

Over 8,200 people get COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi, 77 pc turnout recorded

Over 8,200 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday in the second week of the vaccination drive as the city recorded a turnout of more than 77 per cent.After a sluggish start since the exercise was kicked off ...

By Sea of Galilee, archaeologists find ruins of early mosque

Archaeologists in Israel say they have discovered the remnants of an early mosque - believed to date to the earliest decades of Islam - during an excavation in the northern city of Tiberias.This mosques foundations, excavated just south of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021