15 more detained in connection with Republic Day violence in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:38 IST
The Delhi Police on Thursday detained 15 more people for their suspected involvement in the violence during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on January 26, officials said.

Nearly 30 farmers who were camping at DDA Ground in Burari were also moved towards the Singhu border to clear the site, they said.

The police also stepped up security at the Red Fort, which was stormed by a large number of protesting farmers who deviated from the designated parade route on Tuesday, and Singhu and Tikri borders, the officials said.

Thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions to highlight their demand for the repeal of the legislations.

Many of the protesters reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some of them even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.

''Around 15 people have been detained for their suspected involvement in the violence on Republic Day and for violating laws,'' Additional Delhi Police PRO Anil Mittal said.

Nearly 30 farmers who were protesting at DDA Ground in Burari have been moved towards the Singhu border, he said.

The ground will be cleared soon, the police said.

A senior police officer said security at the Red Fort has been stepped up after Tuesday's incident.

Police personnel have also been deployed in large numbers at the city's Singhu and Tikri borders, the officer said.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at various border points of Delhi, including Singhu and Tikri, since November 28, demanding the repeal of the new farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police said its Special Cell will investigate the ''conspiracy'' and ''criminal designs'' behind the violence on Republic Day.

As of Thursday, the police had filed 25 criminal cases, arrested 19 people and detained 200 in connection with the violence.

Nearly 400 police personnel were injured in the clashes with the protesters, according to officials.

