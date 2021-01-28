Meghalaya govt decides to undertake further study at proposed uranium mining sites

The Meghalaya government hasdecided to undertake further study at the proposed uraniummining sites in South West Khasi Hills district after it wasfound that radiation level below the source of a rivulet washigher, officials said.

''The Government of Meghalaya will undertake a separatestudy on the rocks and sediments of the stream Phud Syngkaiand get them analysed at a credible laboratory to determinethe exact cause of the radiation,'' a government statementissued here said.

The expert committee constituted by the governmentwith scientists from the Chemistry department of the NorthEastern Hill University (NEHU) found that the levels ofradiation at about 100 feet from the source of the rivuletPhud Syngkai are higher than at the source which requiresfurther study, it added.

The increase in radiation level was found by a team ofscientists from the NEHU which had undertaken a study of thearea after reports of uranium storage tank was found burstlate last year.

The team of six scientists of the Chemistry departmentof NEHU headed by Prof B Myrboh visited the site in Novemberlast year.

A committee under the chairmanship of Chief SecretaryMS Rao held discussion recently and decided to further conducttests.

Meanwhile, the expert committee revealed that theradiation levels at the source where uranium exploratory orewere stored and villages/habitations nearby are well withinthe safety levels, the government said.

An assembly panel had in November last year, saidthough the Atomic Mineral Division has stopped all activitiesin the area following the government revocation of the landlease to UCIL including suspension of uranium exploration andmining by UCIL, there is, however, a need to continuemonitoring of the radiation level in the villages adjoining toDomiasiat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)