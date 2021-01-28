Left Menu

Meghalaya govt decides to undertake further study at proposed uranium mining sites

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:04 IST
Meghalaya govt decides to undertake further study at proposed uranium mining sites
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Meghalaya government hasdecided to undertake further study at the proposed uraniummining sites in South West Khasi Hills district after it wasfound that radiation level below the source of a rivulet washigher, officials said.

''The Government of Meghalaya will undertake a separatestudy on the rocks and sediments of the stream Phud Syngkaiand get them analysed at a credible laboratory to determinethe exact cause of the radiation,'' a government statementissued here said.

The expert committee constituted by the governmentwith scientists from the Chemistry department of the NorthEastern Hill University (NEHU) found that the levels ofradiation at about 100 feet from the source of the rivuletPhud Syngkai are higher than at the source which requiresfurther study, it added.

The increase in radiation level was found by a team ofscientists from the NEHU which had undertaken a study of thearea after reports of uranium storage tank was found burstlate last year.

The team of six scientists of the Chemistry departmentof NEHU headed by Prof B Myrboh visited the site in Novemberlast year.

A committee under the chairmanship of Chief SecretaryMS Rao held discussion recently and decided to further conducttests.

Meanwhile, the expert committee revealed that theradiation levels at the source where uranium exploratory orewere stored and villages/habitations nearby are well withinthe safety levels, the government said.

An assembly panel had in November last year, saidthough the Atomic Mineral Division has stopped all activitiesin the area following the government revocation of the landlease to UCIL including suspension of uranium exploration andmining by UCIL, there is, however, a need to continuemonitoring of the radiation level in the villages adjoining toDomiasiat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UNESCO chief participates in ceremony of holocaust remembrance day

On 27 January, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay participated in the official ceremony of the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust. The day marks the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwi...

Pakistan court charges TV mogul in real estate purchase case

A Pakistani court on Thursday indicted the owner and editor-in-chief of the countrys largest independent group of newspapers and television stations along with two former government officials in a decades-old case related to allegations of ...

Mathura court dismisses nine pleas to have their say in Shri Krishna Janmabhhomi lawsuits

A Mathura court on Thursday dismissed all nine pleas seeking to have a say during the adjudication of some lawsuits for removal of the 17h century Shahi Idgah mosque form near the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna here.The impleadment pleas w...

Canada to receive fewer Pfizer vaccine doses than expected in Q1 - media report

Canada will receive only 3.5 million doses of Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021, not the 4 million the country had expected, a reporter from Global News tweeted on Thursday, citing two unnamed provincial sources.Although...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021