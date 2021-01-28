ILO becomes IATI member to promote greater transparency

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has become a full member of the International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI), joining a growing number of United Nation agencies and international development bodies in committing to promoting greater transparency in the use of development and humanitarian resources to address poverty and crises.

By making data easily accessible and comparable, the IATI Standard supports improved accountability on the use of resources and what they achieve, which will benefit both the ILO's constituents and the international development community more widely.

As a full IATI member from January 1 2021, the ILO will continue to strengthen its information, monitoring and reporting to IATI, as well as evaluation of progress towards achieving decent work outcomes and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

IATI membership also gives the ILO greater opportunities to share knowledge and tools, to improve its own data management and transparency. It will also allow the Organization to help shape global transparency efforts, working with other UN agencies, civil society, multilateral and bilateral donor organisations, governments and private sector organisations.

This latest step towards greater transparency is in line with the agreement made between the UN sustainable development group and the Member States, under the UN Funding Compact, to improve reporting, impact measurement, system-wide evaluations and transparency.

The ILO became a signatory to IATI in 2012 and regularly publishes data on its voluntary funding flows to IATI. It also sends reports to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the UN. In addition, the Organization maintains public online dashboards on its Development Cooperation portfolio as well as project evaluations and Decent Work Results.