JSPL's Angul Plant to reach 25.2 MTPA capacity by 2030

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd(JSPL) on Thursday unveiled a vision statement with ambitiousplans to inject Rs 1.20 lakh crore for four-fold increase ofthe capacity of its Angul plant in Odisha to 25.2 MTPA by 2030and creating more than 60,000 direct job opportunities.

The Vision 2030 is in keeping with its commitment toPrime Minister Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission,and inspired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's vision to makeOdisha a 100-MT steel manufacturing hub and the late visionaryBiju Patnaik's dream to make the state a leader in steel,company officials said.

As per the vision statement, JSPL would make its AngulSteel Plant the world's largest and greenest single-locationsteel plant, thus putting Odisha on the global steel map.

JSPL's Vision 2030 focuses on enhancing the capacityof its 6 MTPA Angul integrated steel plant. ''At our existingsteel plant, we are producing steel through one of its kindtechnology wherein swadeshi coal is being used to producesynthesis gas which is utilised for production of DRI,'' itsaid.

The Angul steel plant will expand its total capacityto 25.2 MTPA through clean energy resources with an additionalinvestment of Rs 1.20 lakh crore by 2030, it said.

JSPL Angul will see an expansion of substantial greensteel manufacturing capacity through Hydrogen-based DRI andEAF route. The complex will also house a 12.5 MTPA cementplant to utilize the blast furnace slag and fly ash to produceenvironment-friendly, green cement.

Stating that the company draws inspiration from BijuBabu's vision for Odisha, JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal said theChief Minister's leadership and robust roadmap make us all themore committed to the state.

''JSPL today is the largest private investor in thestate of Odisha. The state will remain our preferreddestination for investments and expansions. A substantial partof this investment will come from our internal accruals/equityinfusions. Odisha will be the powerhouse leading EasternIndia's onward march, and JSPL will play its part in the same.

I am sure many others will also come forward to invest in thestate and work with its outstanding human resources,'' Jindalsaid.

JSPL's Vision 2030 for 25.2 MTPA steel making capacityat Angul also entails substantial investments to develop theiron ore and coal mineral industry and build a world-classlogistics infrastructure.

The company also plans to invest in a state-of-the-artPort and a dedicated Railway Line to connect the Port, theAngul facility, the Barbil Pellet Plant and its Raigarh plantin Chhattisgarh. The company is focussing on the robust supplychain mechanism and raw material transportation.

JSPL initiatives, thus, are expected to create 60,000plus direct job opportunities and around 3,00,000 indirectemployment opportunities in Odisha.

The company's operations in Odisha are likely togenerate economic activity to the tune of nearly Rs 1.5 lakhcrore annually, with the state exchequer getting richer bypotential revenues of around Rs 7,500 crore per annum.

The company remains steadfastly committed to improvingthe quality of life of the local communities of Odisha throughits various CSR programmes focussed on health care, education,skill development, sustainable livelihood, sports, art andculture.

The company also requested government officials forabolition of electricity duty and giving tax benefits of 15per cent to brownfield projects as it is being given togreenfield projects.

Odisha's Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla KumarMallik and Minister of State for Industry Dibya Shankar Mishraappreciated JSPL's proposal for setting up the largest steelplant of the world at Angul.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra assured allsupport from the state government to achieve the goal ofsetting up 25.2 MTPA steel plant and for the requiredinfrastructure.

''JSPL is known for its cutting-edge, environment-friendly technological innovations. We have undertaken some ofthe most state-of-the-art industrial innovations at our Angulunit in Odisha. Our Vision 2030 is part of the same journey,with the objective to put Odisha on the global map, besidesmaking the state Eastern India's jewel,'' JSPL MD V R Sharmasaid.

