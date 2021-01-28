Left Menu

Anna Hazare to begin protest from January 30

ANI | Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:56 IST
Social activist Anna Hazare (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday said he will begin from January 30 an indefinite fast at his hometown Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar, district of Maharashtra over various demands related to farmers. He has also urged his supporters to protest from their respective locations.

"I have been agitating for important demands of farmers for the last four years. It seems like the government is not taking proper decision on the issue of farmers. The government is not sensitive towards the farmers," the 84-year-old activist stated in a press statement. "We have kept our demands before the Central Government time and again. I have written letters to the Prime Minister and Union Agriculture Minister five times in the last three months. Representatives of the government are discussing the matter but they haven't reached proper solution regarding the demands so far," he added. (ANI)

