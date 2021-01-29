Libya's National Oil Corp. says Farigh field production resumed

Libya's National Oil Corp. says Farigh field production resumedReuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-01-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 01:39 IST
Libya’s Farigh field, which produces gas and petroleum condensates, was brought back on stream on Thursday after a one-year halt, the north African nation’s state-oil producer said on its Facebook page.
Production at the field had stopped following the shutdown of oil export terminals, National Oil Corp said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)