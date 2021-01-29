Feedback on Royal Commission of Inquiry into Christchurch terrorist attack

The Government begins extensive engagement with Muslim and other ethnic communities across the country on the report by the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain (the Royal Commission) this weekend.

The hui, which will be attended by Andrew Little, Lead Coordination Minister for the Government's Response, and Priyanca Radhakrishnan, Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities, begins this Sunday 31 January 2021 in Wellington.

Hui will be held in Auckland, Hamilton, Napier, Palmerston North, Nelson, Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill. These follow an earlier series of consultations with shuhada and the Muslim community in Christchurch.

The purposes of the nationwide hui are to:

help understand key concerns and priorities relevant communities have in light of the report recommendations

answer questions about the implementation of the report's recommendations

provide information on initiatives already underway, and outline how communities can contribute to the broader work programme.

These conversations will feed into the Government's work to promote inclusion for all New Zealanders while recognising and responding to the value diversity brings to our communities.

"The Government is committed to integrating communities' feedback in the design of how we implement the Royal Commission's recommendations. Communities' active engagement will help strengthen New Zealand's social cohesion and counter-terrorism efforts, and foster a safer society for everyone," Andrew Little said.

"It's really important to us that we consult widely, including with ethnic communities, so that everyone's perspectives are heard and considered in the design of the Government's response. I'm looking forward to hearing from a broad cross-section of New Zealanders because everyone has insights into how we can build a safe and inclusive country for all," Priyanca Radhakrishnan says.

Arrangements have been made to ensure the hui are safe and accessible for those who wish to attend. Information about the Royal Commission of Inquiry community engagement can be found on the DPMC website.

The Royal Commission investigated events related to the terrorist attack on two Christchurch mosques on 15 March 2019, including what relevant State sector agencies knew about the terrorist before the attack.

The report was released publicly on Tuesday 8 December 2020. The Government accepted the findings of the report and agreed in principle to implement all 44 recommendations.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)