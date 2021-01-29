Maha: Village fair cancelled due to pandemic, sec 144 in place

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a famous religious fair held annually in Murbadtehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district, has been canceled this year and the authorities have invoked section 144 of the CPC to prevent the gathering of people, officials said.

The fair is held every year at Mhasa village in January-February. It is famous for its cattle market.

According to officials, lakhs of devotees visit the fair every year.

Because of the pandemic this year, the trustees of the Sri Khamlingeshwar Mhasoba Devastan Trust have decided to cancel the fair, which starts from 'push Purnima' as per the Hindu calendar, an official said.

Murbad tehsildar Amol Kadam has invoked section 144 Kinshasa village and the surrounding area of five km, he said.

The order issued on January 25, will be in force till February 5, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)