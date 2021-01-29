Left Menu

Devotees throng Puri to celebrate 15th Tirtha Raj Mahodadhi aarti

Devotees on Thursday gathered in Puri to celebrate the 15th Tirtha Raj Mahodadhi aarti on the occasion of Paush Purnima.

ANI | Puri (Odisha) | Updated: 29-01-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 12:13 IST
Devotees throng Puri to celebrate 15th Tirtha Raj Mahodadhi aarti
Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal accompanied by Govardhan Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, performs Tirtharaj Mahodadhi arti at Puri beach. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Devotees on Thursday gathered in Puri to celebrate the 15th Tirtha Raj Mahodadhi aarti on the occasion of Paush Purnima. The 15th Tirtha Raj Mahodadhi aarti, an annual event organised by the Govardhan Peeth, was inaugurated by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Govardhan Peeth's 145th Shankaracharya, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati at the Swargadwar on Puri Beach on the occasion of Paush Purnima on Thursday.

Mahodadhi aarti is performed by the Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peeth, Puri to calm the sea and destroy evil forces. As dusk fell, the beach glowed with lamps, lights, and fire, amid chants and devotional music. Hundreds of saints and heads of monasteries from all over the country, along with other dignitaries gathered for the grand annual aarti.

The Tirtha Raj Mahodadhi aarti or Samudra aarti is offered to the sea, according to Vedic rituals.Hymns were sung with the clang of gongs to celebrate the occasion. According to Govardhan Peeth Shankaracharya, this prayer to the sea is also infused with deep spiritual significance to spread the message of peace and harmony among humanity, and the natural world around us.

"Devotees come here to perform aarti and light up diyas as part of the celebrations," said Swami Nischalananda Saraswati. The first Samudra aarti was first performed in Puri in 2007 by the present Shankaracharya of Puri's Govardhan Peeth, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati.

As per the Hindu calendar, the occasion is celebrated on the Purnima of the Shukla Paksha of 'Paush' month. Purnima (full moon night) is said to have great religious significance in Hinduism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Woman gangraped in UP's Badaun; 6 including 5 minors held

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in the jungles of Faizganj Behta police station area about five months ago but the incident came to light after the video of the incident went viral on social media recently, police said on Friday...

Persistent Systems Q3 net jumps 37 pc on higher revenue

Mid-tier information technology company Persistent Systems has reported a 37.5 per cent jump in its December quarter net profit to Rs 120.9 crore on revenue growth from new deals.The Pune-headquartered company had posted a net profit of Rs ...

Tanzania's president expresses doubts about COVID vaccines

Tanzanias president on Wednesday openly expressed doubt about COVID-19 vaccines and accused people who were vaccinated outside the East African nation of bringing new infections into the country.If the white man was able to come up with vac...

Biden and Xi may meet at Singapore's 'Davos' summit in May - WEF President

United States President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping may meet at the World Economic Forums summit in Singapore in May, the organisations president said on Friday.The summit has been moved from its usual home in the Swiss alpine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021