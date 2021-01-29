Left Menu

First shipment of natural gas in Kolkata by Essar

However, we do not know when these stations will be formally inaugurated, a BGCL official told PTI. The CBM cascade truck was flagged off at EOGEPLs gas compressor facility in Durgapur early in the day for the city gas distribution firms CNG station in the metropolis.CBM is natural gas stored or absorbed in coal seams and contains 90-95 per cent methane.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:23 IST
First shipment of natural gas in Kolkata by Essar
Representative image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) on Friday dispatched its first ever Compressed Coal Bed Methane (C-CBM) natural gas in a specialised truck for Kolkata.

The gas, produced from Raniganj east CBM block in WestBengal, has been supplied to Bengal Gas Companys (BGCL)Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station in the city, EOGEPL said in a statement.

BGCL is a joint venture of GAIL India Ltd and GreaterCalcutta Gas Supply Corporation Limited.

''This shipment of natural gas is coming for testing purpose and once it is cleared, the stations will be ready to become functional. However, we do not know when these stations will be formally inaugurated,'' a BGCL official told PTI.

The CBM cascade truck was flagged off at EOGEPLs gas compressor facility in Durgapur early in the day for the city gas distribution firms CNG station in the metropolis.

CBM is natural gas stored or absorbed in coal seams and contains 90-95 per cent methane. It is widely seen as the green fuel of this century.

''We have fulfilled our promise of providing clean energy and green fuel to the city of Kolkata, in support of steps towards reducing vehicular pollution in the metro,'' EOGEPL CEO Santosh Chandra said.

BGCL was established in June 2019 to develop the CityGas Distribution (CGD) network in Kolkata city and adjoining districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Paraganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Nadia to supply natural gas to customers in the domestic, transport (CNG) and commercial segment under theUrja Ganga pipeline project.

EOGEPLs Raniganj CBM block is the first CBM project in the country to cross the threshold of 1.0 million cubic metres of gas production.

The block has 348 wells and state-of-art indigenous infrastructure facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EU Commission continues funding for European Local Energy Assistance facility

The European Commission has provided fresh funding to continue the work of the European Local Energy Assistance ELENA facility, implemented by the European Investment Bank EIB. Under the new agreement, the initiative will support projects a...

CBI books six Indian Overseas Bank officials for misappropriating Rs 4.56 cr

The CBI has booked six officials of the Indian Overseas Bank in Andhra Pradeshs Vijaywada and Guntur for allegedly misappropriating Rs 4.56 crore from the accounts of a state government scheme providing cashless treatment to police personne...

Sales of affordable homes improving; signalling recovery in real estate sector: Survey

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the residential property market during the April-June period last year but sales have improved in affordable homes segment since July onwards, reflecting economic recovery in the real estate sector, according ...

Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 3.67pc in Dec

Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 3.67 per cent in December 2020 against 9.63 per cent in the same month of last year due to lower prices of certain food items.Retail inflation measured in terms of all-India Consumer Price In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021