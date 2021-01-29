First shipment of natural gas in Kolkata by Essar

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) on Friday dispatched its first ever Compressed Coal Bed Methane (C-CBM) natural gas in a specialised truck for Kolkata.

The gas, produced from Raniganj east CBM block in WestBengal, has been supplied to Bengal Gas Companys (BGCL)Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station in the city, EOGEPL said in a statement.

BGCL is a joint venture of GAIL India Ltd and GreaterCalcutta Gas Supply Corporation Limited.

''This shipment of natural gas is coming for testing purpose and once it is cleared, the stations will be ready to become functional. However, we do not know when these stations will be formally inaugurated,'' a BGCL official told PTI.

The CBM cascade truck was flagged off at EOGEPLs gas compressor facility in Durgapur early in the day for the city gas distribution firms CNG station in the metropolis.

CBM is natural gas stored or absorbed in coal seams and contains 90-95 per cent methane. It is widely seen as the green fuel of this century.

''We have fulfilled our promise of providing clean energy and green fuel to the city of Kolkata, in support of steps towards reducing vehicular pollution in the metro,'' EOGEPL CEO Santosh Chandra said.

BGCL was established in June 2019 to develop the CityGas Distribution (CGD) network in Kolkata city and adjoining districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Paraganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Nadia to supply natural gas to customers in the domestic, transport (CNG) and commercial segment under theUrja Ganga pipeline project.

EOGEPLs Raniganj CBM block is the first CBM project in the country to cross the threshold of 1.0 million cubic metres of gas production.

The block has 348 wells and state-of-art indigenous infrastructure facilities.

