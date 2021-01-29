Left Menu

Fodder Scam: Jharkhand High Court defers bail of Lalu Prasad Yadav

Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred bail of former Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asked for more time, in connection with the fodder scam case.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:48 IST
Fodder Scam: Jharkhand High Court defers bail of Lalu Prasad Yadav
Former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred bail of former Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asked for more time, in connection with the fodder scam case. RJD chief's lawyer Prabhat Kumar said, "Jharkhand High Court defers bail of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav after CBI asked for more time, in connection with Fodder scam case. The matter will be next heard on February 5."

Ailing Lalu Prasad was brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi from Ranchi on January 23. The State Medical Board in Jharkhand had referred the RJD chief, who was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, for treatment to AIIMS.

Yadav, who had been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case. The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crores from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav served as the State's Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Power theft worth Rs 3.5 cr detected in UP’s Bareilly

Power theft worth about Rs 3.5 crore was detected in a rice mill in Richha area here following a raid, a senior electricity department official said on Friday.The raid was carried out at Bismillah rice mill on Thursday night and it was foun...

President above political differences, Oppn boycotting his address 'unfortunate': BJP

Terming the boycott of President Ram Nath Kovinds address to the joint sitting of Parliament by opposition parties as unfortunate, the BJP on Friday said as the symbol constitutional head of the country, the President is above political dif...

Iran says it will not reverse nuclear steps before U.S. sanctions are lifted

Tehran will not accept U.S. demands that it reverse an acceleration of its nuclear programme before Washington lifts sanctions, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.The demand is not practical and will not happen, he said at...

Maha: Alibag villagers give conditional consent for dam

Villagers in the vicinity of aproposed medium-size dam in Alibag taluka of Raigad districthave given their conditional consent for its construction, asenior official said on Friday.The dam, proposed to come up in Khairwadi inJambhulwadi, so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021