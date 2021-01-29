Maha doctor demands bribe from pregnant woman's husband, held

A 40-year-old medical officer ina rural hospital in Madha in Solapur district was apprehendedon Friday by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau forallegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said.

A 35-year-old man had rushed his pregnant wife to therural hospital in Kurdwadi, over 400 kilometres from here, andthe accused demanded Rs 10,000 to start preparations for herdelivery, he said.

''The victim paid Rs 9,000 at the time of admission andthen approached the ACB. A trap was laid on Friday and themedical officer was caught red-handed while accepting thebribe amount,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)