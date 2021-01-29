Power theft worth Rs 3.5 cr detected in UP’s Bareilly

Power theft worth about Rs 3.5 crore was detected in a rice mill in Richha area here following a raid, a senior electricity department official said on Friday.

The raid was carried out at Bismillah rice mill on Thursday night and it was found that the owner was indulging in power theft with the help of an electronic device installed there, Superintending Engineer (rural), Syed Tariq Jalil said.

The power supply to the mill was cut and an inquiry into the functioning of the departmental staff deployed in the area has been launched, Jalil said.

