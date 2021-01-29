Left Menu

Eight core industries' output contracts 1.3 pc in Dec 2020

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:43 IST
The output of eight core infrastructure sectors contracted by 1.3 per cent in December 2020 dragged down by poor show by crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel and cement sectors.

The production of eight core sectors had expanded by 3.1 per cent in December 2019, according to the data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday.

Barring coal and electricity, all sectors recorded negative growth in December 2020.

During April-December 2020-21, the sectors' output dropped by 10.1 per cent against a growth rate of 0.6 per cent in the same period of the previous year.

The output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel and cement declined by 3.6 per cent, 7.2 per cent, 2.8 per cent, 2.9 per cent, 2.7 per cent, and 9.7 per cent, respectively.

The eight core industries constitute 40.27 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production.

