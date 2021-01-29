J-K: Unidentified terrorist killed in Pulwama
One unidentified terrorist was killed on Friday by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces in the Awantipora area of Pulwama.ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:25 IST
One unidentified terrorist was killed on Friday by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces in the Awantipora area of Pulwama. The incident took place in the Mandoora Tral area.
The operation is currently underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
