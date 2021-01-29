Left Menu

Par panel endorses Shanta Kumar panel report on restructuring FCI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:49 IST
Par panel endorses Shanta Kumar panel report on restructuring FCI

A Parliamentary panel on Friday endorsed the Shanta Kumar committee report on restructuring of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and expects the government to take ''conclusive action'' for the benefit of the general public.

In 2015, the High Level Committee (HCL) headed by senior BJP leader Shanta Kumar had submitted a report on restructuring of FCI.

The panel had given major recommendations on key issues related to procurement, public distribution system, National Food Security Act, stocking and movement, buffer stocking operations and liquidation policy, labour, direct subsidy to farmers, and end to end computerisation.

''The committee endorse the suggestions of HLC and expect the government to take conclusive action thereon for the benefit of the general public,'' the Parliamentary Committee on Public Undertakings headed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said in a report tabled in Lok Sabha.

Making an in depth analysis of the recommendations of HLC, the committee also found that ''very fruitful'' and concrete suggestions had been given for improvement in the functioning of FCI.

On vacant positions in FCI board, the panel said as against the mandatory strength of 12 members, only nine members were actually in position as on December 2019 in the board.

The panel asked FCI to fill up immediately the vacant positions in a time-bound manner without further delay.

Regarding representation of two major producing states -- Punjab and Madhya Pradesh -- on FCI Board, the panel observed that no specific criteria has been laid down for determining the representation to the states in the board.

The Parliamentary panel recommended that rotational representation of states that are major producers of wheat and rice be given in the board of FCI so that all major states are represented turn-by-turn, which will facilitate the organisation in taking sound operational decisions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Anger in Somalia as sons secretly sent to serve in Eritrea military force

Ali Jamac Dhoodi thought his son was working as a security guard in Qatar, helping prepare for next years soccer World Cup. Then one day last April, officials from Somalias National Intelligence Agency arrived with 10,000 in cash. They told...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower after J&J vaccine data

U.S. stock index were set to open lower on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson Johnson hurt sentiment and added to worries over a growing standoff between hedge funds and retail investors.Shares of Johnson Johnson fell 3.9 in ...

All diplomats, staff safe: Israeli foreign ministry on blast outside its embassy in Delhi

The Israeli foreign ministry on Friday said all its diplomats and embassy staff are safe and sound following a blast outside its embassy in New Delhi.A minor IED blast took place outside the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens Delhi on ...

India's COVID-19 active cases tally contracts to 1.71 lakh; positivity rate drops to 5.50 pc

Sustaining a downward movement, the tally of Indias active COVID-19 cases has dropped to 1.71 lakh 1,71,686 which is just 1.60 per cent of the total infections, while the national cumulative positivity rate has fallen to 5.50 per cent, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021