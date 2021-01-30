Left Menu

TN Governor, CM pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday paid floral tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary at Gandhi Statue, Marina Beach Chennai.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 30-01-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 15:26 IST
TN Governor, CM pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary
Governor of Tamil Nadu pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Marina Beach. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday paid floral tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary at Gandhi Statue, Marina Beach Chennai. Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Paneer Selvam, Ministers of the state and several Congress party leaders also paid homage to Gandhi at the Gandhi Statue at Marina.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Gandhi and said that his ideas continue to motivate millions. "Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideas continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs' Day, we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India's freedom and the well-being of every Indian," the PM tweeted

Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from the colonial rule was assassinated on January 30, 1948. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China shuts down 18,489 'illegal' websites

China, which tightly controls the countrys internet access, shut down 18,489 illegal websites last year and issued warning notices to 4,551 online platforms, according to the official media.Some of the websites were shut down for promoting ...

MP: Cold wave persists, mercury at 1.6 degrees C at Panchmarhi

The cold conditions prevailing inMadhya Pradesh, especially in the eastern part of the state,are expected to continue for the sixth consecutive day onSunday, the India Meteorological Department IMD said.As many as 32 stations of the IMD acr...

Greek police seize large cocaine haul, arrest 3 suspects

Greek police have seized a haul of 324 kilograms 714 pounds of pure cocaine and arrested three people in the northern city of Thessaloniki.They said Saturday that the suspects planned to mix the cocaine with other substances and sell it in ...

Govt offer on farm laws still stands; phone call away for talks: Modi in all-party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told floor leaders of various political parties that his governments offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers still stands and it was a phone call away for talks, days after violence broke out i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021