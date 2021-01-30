Left Menu

Kathua agriculture dept takes 50 farmers on visit to SKUAST to improve farming practices

The Kathua Agriculture Department organised a visit of 50 farmers to Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu, on Friday so that they could improve their farming practices.

ANI | Kathua (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-01-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 16:01 IST
Kathua agriculture dept takes 50 farmers on visit to SKUAST to improve farming practices
Om Prakash Bhagat addressing the farmers. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Kathua Agriculture Department organised a visit of 50 farmers to Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu, on Friday so that they could improve their farming practices. "This visit was organised under ATMA scheme which is also known as National Mission of Agriculture and Technology (NMAT). A group of 50 farmers visited SKUAST to learn new techniques of farming and producing quality crops from scientists," said Om Prakash Bhagat, District Development Commissioner Kathua while flagging off the event.

Bhagat also said that the scientists of the University will also answer farmers' queries related to soil and land. They will also solve problems which farmer face while growing crops. Talking about the objective of the visit, OP Bhagat said that this visit will make farmers aware about the various scientific and modern agriculture practices.

"The farmers are enthusiastic about the exposure visit. The farmers from Kandi belt area facing monkey menace will join the visit to get solutions to their problem from experts," he said while appealing to them to adopt modern agriculture techniques to double their farming income. Pawan Kumar Sharma, a farmer who was among them, said, "Our region mostly depends on agriculture. We are facing many difficulties including monkey menace. Whatever information we get from the University, we will implement them."

The farmers have a number of questions regarding agricultural production, multiple farming and doubling the farmers' income with the minimum cost of production. The farmers will interact with agriculture expert and scientist for answers to their queries. Chief Agriculture Officer Kathua, Vijay Kumar Upadhaya informed farmers about the different departmental schemes. He appealed to the farmers to follow modern agriculture techniques and get the benefit of government sponsored schemes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ker Govt submits RTI query with Customs seeking details of controversial dates import

In an unprecedented move,the LDF government in Kerala has sought to know from theCustoms department, through an RTI query, details of casesfiled by the agency in connection with the recent import ofdates through the UAE consulate here.The m...

China shuts down 18,489 'illegal' websites

China, which tightly controls the countrys internet access, shut down 18,489 illegal websites last year and issued warning notices to 4,551 online platforms, according to the official media.Some of the websites were shut down for promoting ...

MP: Cold wave persists, mercury at 1.6 degrees C at Panchmarhi

The cold conditions prevailing inMadhya Pradesh, especially in the eastern part of the state,are expected to continue for the sixth consecutive day onSunday, the India Meteorological Department IMD said.As many as 32 stations of the IMD acr...

Greek police seize large cocaine haul, arrest 3 suspects

Greek police have seized a haul of 324 kilograms 714 pounds of pure cocaine and arrested three people in the northern city of Thessaloniki.They said Saturday that the suspects planned to mix the cocaine with other substances and sell it in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021