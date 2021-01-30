Left Menu

Farmers disrupt shooting of Janhvi Kapoor's 'Good Luck Jerry' in Patiala

Earlier, it was disrupted in Fatehgarh Sahib district.The shooting was taking place near Punjab Bagh area in Patiala on Saturday.Protesting farmers insisted that actor Janhvi Kapoor should make a statement in support of farmers who are agitating against the Centres three new farm laws.We had earlier told them that they would not allow shooting of the film here.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-01-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 18:18 IST
Farmers disrupt shooting of Janhvi Kapoor's 'Good Luck Jerry' in Patiala
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Shooting of actor Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film ''Good Luck Jerry'' was disrupted briefly in Punjab's Patiala district on Saturday by a group of farmers who demanded a statement from the actor in support of their protest against the three agrarian reform laws.

This is the second time that the shooting of the movie was halted in Patiala. Earlier, it was disrupted in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

The shooting was taking place near Punjab Bagh area in Patiala on Saturday.

Protesting farmers insisted that actor Janhvi Kapoor should make a statement in support of farmers who are agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws.

"We had earlier told them that they would not allow shooting of the film here. But they still held a shooting. We stopped it again today,'' said a protester.

"We have no grudge against any person. If she (actor) gives a statement in support of farmers only once, we will allow the shooting," protester further said.

The shooting was disrupted for a brief period, said a police official, adding it resumed later.

On January 23, a group of farmers had earlier halted shooting in Patiala.

Earlier this month, shooting of ''Good Lucky Jerry'' had briefly come to a halt at Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib after a group of farmers had insisted that Janhvi make a comment on the ongoing farmers' protest.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been camping at Delhi's borders for several weeks, demanding the repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops.

They claim the new laws will weaken the MSP system. But the Centre has been seeking to assure them, though with little success, that the MSP system will remain intact and the new laws will only provide more options for farmers to sell their produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet to launch 20 new domestic flights

SpiceJet on Saturday said it will start 20 new domestic flights, including 16 services that will be connecting Jaipur to various cities of the country.The remaining four flights would be on the Kolkata-Pakyong route and Delhi-Dehradun route...

Young Sonam upsets Shakshi to win gold at senior wrestling nationals

Talented grappler Sonam Malik stunned Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik 7-5 in the finals to claim the gold medal in the senior womens national wrestling championships here on Saturday.The 19-year-old from Haryana displayed great d...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul NygardA judge reserved her decision on Thursday on whether to grant bail to Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard ahead of...

Fresh data show toll South African virus variant takes on vaccine efficacy

Clinical trial data on two COVID-19 vaccines show that a coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa is lessening their ability to protect against the illness, underscoring the need to vaccinate vast numbers of people as quickly as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021