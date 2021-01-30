Farmers disrupt shooting of Janhvi Kapoor's 'Good Luck Jerry' in Patiala

Shooting of actor Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film ''Good Luck Jerry'' was disrupted briefly in Punjab's Patiala district on Saturday by a group of farmers who demanded a statement from the actor in support of their protest against the three agrarian reform laws.

This is the second time that the shooting of the movie was halted in Patiala. Earlier, it was disrupted in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

The shooting was taking place near Punjab Bagh area in Patiala on Saturday.

Protesting farmers insisted that actor Janhvi Kapoor should make a statement in support of farmers who are agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws.

"We had earlier told them that they would not allow shooting of the film here. But they still held a shooting. We stopped it again today,'' said a protester.

"We have no grudge against any person. If she (actor) gives a statement in support of farmers only once, we will allow the shooting," protester further said.

The shooting was disrupted for a brief period, said a police official, adding it resumed later.

On January 23, a group of farmers had earlier halted shooting in Patiala.

Earlier this month, shooting of ''Good Lucky Jerry'' had briefly come to a halt at Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib after a group of farmers had insisted that Janhvi make a comment on the ongoing farmers' protest.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been camping at Delhi's borders for several weeks, demanding the repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops.

They claim the new laws will weaken the MSP system. But the Centre has been seeking to assure them, though with little success, that the MSP system will remain intact and the new laws will only provide more options for farmers to sell their produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)