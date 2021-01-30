Left Menu

CRPF, IIM sign MoU to empower jawans' families

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow have partnered to create a plan to empower families of CRPF personnel.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 18:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow have partnered to create a plan to empower families of CRPF personnel. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by both to undertake a pilot project on domestic empowerment. Dr AP Maheshwari, DG CRPF and Prof Archana Shukla, Director IIM Lucknow have signed this MoU.

DG CRPF also hoped the outcome of this endeavor will be a great relief to the personnel who are deployed far away from their homes to serve the nation and are concerned about their families back home. IIM has assured CRPF that its team will strive to furnish meaningful recommendations after thorough research. The CRPF -- the largest central armed police force in the country -- remains continuously deployed in several theatres, tackling multifarious challenges, such as terrorism, insurgency and Left-wing extremism.

In the form of IIM Lucknow, the force has found "expert professionals and academicians who would conduct a thorough research, delve deep into the problem and help CRPF in formulating a holistic and comprehensive plan for the domestic empowerment of families of its personnel," CRPF said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

