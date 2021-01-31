Uttarakhand govt increases excise duty on liquor to 20 pc

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday decided to increase the excise duty on domestic and foreign liquor to 20 per cent in the state. The fee for applications for e-tendering has also been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. The state government has set a revenue target of Rs 3,200 crore from liquor.

Giving information about the new excise policy which was approved in the cabinet meeting held on Saturday, Cabinet Minister, Madan Kaushik said that it was also decided that instead of e-lottery, allotment of liquor shops will be done through e-tendering. "With this, the cabinet has also decided that liquor shops will be allocated for two years instead of one," said Kaushik. (ANI)

