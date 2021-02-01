100% visionless, Budget theme sell India: TMC

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 14:12 IST
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File photo Image Credit: ANI

The TMC lashed out at the Centre over the Union Budget on Monday, saying it was 100 percent ''visionless'' and its theme was ''sell India.'' The remarks came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman read out the Union Budget speech in the Lok Sabha.

''India's first paperless budget is also a 100% visionless budget. The theme of the fake budget is Sell India!'' TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien said. ''Railways: sold, Airports: sold, Ports: sold, Insurance: sold PSUs: 23 sold!'' O'Brien claimed common people and farmers were ignored, adding that the Budget would make the rich richer and the poor poorer, while the middle class got ''nothing''.

The Rajya Sabha MP also highlighted statistics to show how West Bengal had developed rural roads.

''Rural roads: 39,705 km rural roads till 2011. 88,841 km rural roads developed between 2011-20,'' he said, adding that the state was No. 1 in rural roads.

''What Bengal did yesterday, Centre only talks today: Budget 2021 promise – 625 km roads in Bengal. Bengal government (2018-19) – New roads of 5111 km, top performer in the country. additional 1165 km constructed in 2019-20,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

