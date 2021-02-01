Left Menu

Voluntary vehicle scrapping policy will reduce pollution, boost automobile sector: Gadkari

After the announcement of the much-awaited voluntary policy to scrap old vehicles, Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways, and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that the move will reduce pollution and benefit the automobile sector.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 15:11 IST
Voluntary vehicle scrapping policy will reduce pollution, boost automobile sector: Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. . Image Credit: ANI

After the announcement of the much-awaited voluntary policy to scrap old vehicles, Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways, and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that the move will reduce pollution and benefit the automobile sector. The policy is expected to boost the demand for heavy and medium commercial vehicles, said Gadkari.

The minister added that the material recycled will be useful for the automobile industry as it will reduce the cost of manufacturing cars, buses, and trucks, increasing India's competitiveness in international markets. He said recycled material from old vehicles will help reduce the prices. "We will take scrap from all over the world and here we will make an industry where we can use all new material and the cost will be less, and the industry will be more competitive then we will get more export orders and the import will reduce," he said.

"In the coming years, India will be one of the number manufacturing hubs of all cars, buses, and trucks, with all fuel, ethanol, methanol, bio-CNG, LNG, electric as well as hydrogen fuel cells," the minister added. Presenting the Union Budget 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old and unfit vehicles under which the personal vehicles will undergo a fitness test in automated centres after 20 years while the commercial vehicles will undergo the test after 15 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

When is One Punch Man Chapter 140 going to be released The manga lovers in Japan and across the world are highly excited with the recent release of Chapter 139. Now they are ardently waiting for the release of Chapter 140. Read further to k...

Senior Afghan official survives bomb attack in Kabul, police say

An Afghan peace ministry official suffered light injuries in a bomb blast in the capital Kabul on Monday, police said, the latest in a recent series of attacks on civilian targets. Killings by small, magnetic bombs attached to the undercarr...

ANALYSIS-GameStop saga may provide early test of Biden administration ethics pledges

Arguably the last thing new U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wants to take up during her first days in office is a financial market imbroglio involving one of her last private sector business relationships.But as hedge fund Citadel LLC ...

Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine files election challenge in court

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine filed a legal challenge in the countrys supreme court on Monday seeking cancellation of the results of last months presidential election that handed victory to incumbent Yoweri Museveni, his partys lawyer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021