Left Menu

Agri cess not to impact prices of imported dals: IPGA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 15:55 IST
Agri cess not to impact prices of imported dals: IPGA
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The government's decision to levy agriculture infrastructure and development cess of 20-50 per cent on imported pulses will not have any impact on prices as the rise in cess will be neutralised by lowering of customs duty, according to India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA).

In Budget 2021, the government proposed to reduce import duty to 10 per cent on peas, Kabuli chana, Bengal gram and lentils.

Currently, the duty on chana is 60 per cent, peas at 50 per cent, Kabuli chana at 40 per cent and lentil masoor at 30 per cent.

''The impact is zero. We have not issues as the status quo remains. The amount of cess introduced gets neutralised with lowering of import duty to a flat rate of 10 per cent on four varieties of pulses,'' IPGA Vice-Chairman Bimal Kothari told PTI.

The association wants the government to keep the import duty on pulses higher than the minimum support price to check cheaper shipments, he said.

The government has proposed to slap an agricultural infrastructure and development cess of 20 per cent on lentil masoor, 30 per cent on Kabuli chana 40 per cent on peas and 50 per cent on Bengal gram and chickpeas.

Kothari said the country's pulses imports have been declining for the last three years from the level of 60 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 in the wake of rising domestic production.

The pulses imports remained lower at 20 lakh tonnes during April-January period of 2020-21 fiscal, as against 26 lakh tonnes in the entire previous fiscal, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Myanmar military seizes power, detains elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmars military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy NLD party in early morning r...

Union Budget will pave way for self-reliant India: U'khand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday welcomed the Union Budget, describing it as a way forward for building a self-reliant India envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Founded mainly on six pillars, the Budget focu...

Ind vs Eng: Waiting for confirmation from BCCI on crowd protocols, says ECB

England and Wales Cricket Board ECB are waiting for a confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on the decision to allow fans in the stadium for the last three Tests. The second Test between India and England at the M...

2021-22 Budget testimony to India's commitment to build stronger health system: Healthcare providers

Healthcare providers on Monday hailed the 2021-22 Union Budget, saying it provides the much-needed fillip to the health sector and is a testimony to Indias commitment to not just fight back the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to build a stronge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021