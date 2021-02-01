Left Menu

Wheels Up to go public via merger with SPAC in $2.1 bln deal

Reuters reported on Jan. 21 that air taxi start-up Joby Aero Inc is exploring a deal to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm. Founded in 2013, Wheels Up offers its customers a three-tier membership program with initiation fees ranging from $2,995 to$29,500, its website showed.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:18 IST
Wheels Up to go public via merger with SPAC in $2.1 bln deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC said on Monday it had agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp, valuing the private jet charter company at $2.1 billion. The New York-based company is set to receive $790 million in gross proceeds on the transaction, including $550 million from investors such as T. Rowe Price, Fidelity and Franklin Advisors.

Reuters, citing sources, first reported on Jan. 25 that Wheels Up was in talks go public through a merger with Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle at a $2 billion valuation. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by LVMH executive and veteran private equity investor Ravi Thakran, raised $225 million in an initial public offering (IPO) last year. (https://bit.ly/2Yd7yUv)

A SPAC, or a blank-check firm, is a shell company that uses proceeds from an initial public offering to take a private firm public. Wheels Up's merger with Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle is the latest SPAC deal in the aviation sector. Reuters reported on Jan. 21 that air taxi start-up Joby Aero Inc is exploring a deal to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm.

Founded in 2013, Wheels Up offers its customers a three-tier membership program with initiation fees ranging from $2,995 to$29,500, its website showed. The company offers two kinds of aircraft fleets, program and executive, for its customers to rent. Wheels up will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange after the merger and will trade under the new ticker symbol "UP".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Coega signs four new investors to create about 100 new jobs

The Coega Development Corporation CDC -- developer and operator of the Coega Special Economic Zone SEZ -- has signed four new investors that are estimated to be valued in excess of R49 million, and are expected to create about 100 new jobs....

NMDC produces 25.7 MT iron ore in Apr-Jan FY21

State-owned NMDC on Monday said its iron ore production remained almost flat at 25.66 million tonne MT between April 2020 and January 2021.The company had produced 25.89 MT iron ore during the corresponding period a year ago, NMDC said in a...

Rupee drops by 6 paise to 73.02 on fiscal deficit concerns, strong dollar

The rupee depreciated by 6 paise to close at 73.02 against the US dollar on Monday due to fiscal concerns after the government projected a higher fiscal deficit for 2020-21 and increased borrowing in the budget presented by Finance Minister...

Makers announce wrap on 'Hungama 2'

The makers of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Pranita Subhash and Meezaan Jafri starrer upcoming comedy-drama Hungama 2 on Monday announced a wrap on the shoot. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021