Delhi Police personnel get ‘iron batons’ for self-defense

Delhi Police personnel of Shahdara district have been given iron batons to protect themselves from attacks by sharp-edged weapons, police said on Monday.

The initiative was taken by station house officers (SHOs) of all 11 police stations falling under the jurisdiction of Shahdara district. Each police station distributed around 12 iron batons to its personnel, they said.

''The aim is to protect our personnel from attacks by any sword or sharp-edged weapon. It is for their self-defense. This initiative was taken by SHOs of the respective police stations of Shahdara district,'' a senior police officer said.

The move comes following violence during the Republic Day tractor rally organised by farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws. The rally had descended into anarchy as protesters deviated from pre-decided routes, attacked police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag on the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

According to police, 394 police personnel were injured, while 30 police vehicles were damaged in the violence on January 26.

