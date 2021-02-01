Minimum temperature likely to rise in Northwest, adjoining Central India during next 3-4 days

Scattered to moderate rain and a rise in minimum temperature are likely in the Western Himalayan Region from 2 February and in the plains of Northwest India from 3 February due to a Western disturbance lying over Afghanistan and its neighbourhood, said the India Meteorological Department on Monday. The IMD department said in a tweet that scattered to moderate rain or snow with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hail is very likely over the Western Himalayan region from 3 February to 5 February.

In another tweet, IMD stated, "Gradual rise in minimum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest and adjoining Central India during next 3-4 days and the cold day and cold wave conditions prevailing over most parts of northwest India is likely to abate during next 24 hours." IMD also predicted widespread light to moderate rain or thundershowers with isolated lightning and hail in Madhya Pradesh, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand during the 5 and 6 of February. (ANI)

