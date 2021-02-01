Left Menu

Parliament sends condolences after passing of Tozama Mantashe

In a statement on Monday, Parliament said Mantashe succumbed to COVID-19 related complications after being hospitalised for several weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:20 IST
Parliament sends condolences after passing of Tozama Mantashe
The Presiding Officers, led by National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Masondo, described Mantashe as a committed and hardworking Member of Parliament. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Parliament has sent condolences to the family, comrades and friends of Priscilla Tozama Mantashe, who passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications.

In a statement on Monday, Parliament said Mantashe succumbed to COVID-19 related complications after being hospitalised for several weeks.

Mantashe, a Member of Parliament representing the African National Congress in the National Assembly, joined Parliament in 2014, where she served in various Parliamentary committees, including the National Assembly's Rules Committee, the Joint Rules Committee and the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry.

The Presiding Officers, led by National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Masondo, described Mantashe as a committed and hardworking Member of Parliament.

"She carried her committee oversight work with diligence and passion and was always driven by empathy for the vulnerable – including workers and rural communities. Her passing robs the institution of a well-versed public representative who brought a unique perspective to the oversight and legislative work of the committees she served on," the Presiding Officers said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

DU reopening: Teachers 'struggle' to find adequate facilities on day 1; blame 'mindless order'

The Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA on Monday criticised the varsity for not giving colleges and teachers adequate time for preparation on the first day of limited reopening of colleges.The Delhi University issued a notification ...

Sebi to be notified as gold exchange regulator: FM

The government on Monday said capital market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi will be the designated regulator for gold exchanges, which will infuse transparency in gold transactions.In the Budget of 2018-19, the governm...

Lt Gen JS Nain assumes command of Southern Army in Pune

Lieutenant General JS Nain, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal assumed command of Southern Army on 01 February 2021 with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony to honour the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial, Pune. It was followed by a...

Budget 2020-21: Aircraft leasing companies in GIFT city to get tax holiday

Aircraft leasing companies based out of GIFT city in Gujarats Gandhinagar would get a tax holiday on capital gains and rental income earned, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Monday.At present, there are no aircraft leasing c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021