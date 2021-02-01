Left Menu

Budget 2021 gives impetus to collaborative training programmes: Dr Pandey

The Minister added that this is a Budget for the entire country, from the northern plains to the coastal states, from the North East to the heights of Ladakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 21:06 IST
Budget 2021 gives impetus to collaborative training programmes: Dr Pandey
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey has welcomed the General Budget proposals presented in the Lok Sabha today saying, it lays the foundation for building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. He said, the Budget is transparent and is aimed at creating the right opportunities for everyone, especially the youth, women and farmers, who form the backbone of this great nation.

In a statement issued here today, he said, India has shown incredible resilience in the face of adversity and with this reformist Budget, the government has charted the path to economic recovery and growth by stressing on all-round development from maximizing the potential of our human resources to strengthening infrastructure and manufacturing, from boosting small enterprises to increasing agricultural income.

He said the support to the MSME sector and healthcare will add new dimensions to a country moving towards self-reliance and growth at the local level. He summed up saying, by focusing on partnerships at the global level, Union Budget 2021 has given an impetus to collaborative training programmes that have facilitated the exchange of vocational skills and knowledge with other countries, all towards making India the Skill Capital of the World.

Dr Pandey emphasized that the focus on Apprenticeship Training showcases the government's intent to leverage apprenticeship opportunities for the youth across industries, and nudge skill development to a demand-driven ecosystem.

(With Inputs from PIB)

